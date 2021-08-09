A 20-year-old woman allegedly confessed to drinking in Tumon before her car overturned on the tourism center's main roadway.

According to an attorney general's declaration, police responded to a report of a car crash at 1:49 a.m. Saturday, and found an overturned Chevrolet Camaro near the T Galleria by DFS Guam. The vehicle's passenger was unresponsive with blood on their face when officers got to the scene. The driver, identified as Johnia Anita Siguenza, said she lost control of the vehicle when it struck a curb, and admitted she had been drinking alcohol, according to the declaration.

An officer with the Guam Police Department said Siguenza failed several field sobriety tests, and that her blood-alcohol content was 0.12%, well over the legal limit of 0.08%. Though she is just weeks away from turning 21, at the time of the incident Siguenza was under the legal age to consume alcohol, which she admitted to knowing, officers allege.

She was charged with vehicular negligence with injuries as a third-degree felony.