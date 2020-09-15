A man who was pulled over by police was placed under arrest after he was allegedly caught with drugs and a gun that he wasn't licensed to carry.

According to court documents, officers saw the driver of a motorcycle fail to use his turn signal before making a left turn, and was speeding about 50 miles per hour on a wet road before they pulled him over.

The driver, later identified as 43-year-old Rodney Crisostomo Camacho, allegedly admitted to police that he had a gun his front pocket and no valid firearms ID, and had methamphetamine in his pouch.

He told police he had found the Glock-19 9mm firearm in the jungle and kept it for protection, adding that this is "life on the streets," documents state.

Camacho had in his possession a modified glass pipe with frosty white substance and a small plastic bag containing suspected meth, documents state. They also reportedly found five unspent bullets in his pouch.

Camacho was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, possession of a concealed firearm as a third-degree felony, and possession of a firearm without an identification card as a third-degree felony.