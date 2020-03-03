A 22-year-old woman was arrested by Guam Police Department officers during a traffic stop Friday night after she allegedly was found in possession of crystal methamphetamine.

Laura Sulio Julaton told police she received two small bags of meth in exchange for cleaning a residence, according to court documents.

Officers were on patrol in Dededo when they noticed a Ford Expedition did not have a current license plate decal.

When they ran the plates, the officers discovered they belonged to another vehicle.

Carl William Cabrera, 49, was identified as the driver of the vehicle. He allegedly admitted that he did not have a driver's license and knew that the vehicle was unregistered.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found an open beer bottle, a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue and a plastic bag containing the drug, court documents state.

Another bag of meth was found inside Julaton's purse.

According to the magistrate's complaint, Julaton admitted that she had found the license plate lying on the roadway and put it on the vehicle. She told officers her own license plates had been confiscated by police in June 2019 because they were expired.

Julaton was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and vehicle without identification.

Cabrera was arrested and charged with vehicle without identification and possession of an open container.