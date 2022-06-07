A driver involved in a serious three-car collision that happened in Tamuning early Sunday morning is fighting for their life.

The driver is in critical condition, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

The unidentified driver was rushed to the Guam Memorial Hospital after being pulled from the vehicle by rescue personnel.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Gov. Carlos Camacho Road and Farenholt Avenue and involved a car that was parked by the Pay-Less parking lot. No one was inside the parked car, Savella said.

A video being shared widely on social media, shows a truck coming down Farenholt Avenue and speeding through the intersection, crashing into a sedan also going through the intersection on Carlos Camacho Road. The truck then hurtles into the parking lot area where a sedan is parked.

The driver of the other car was taken to Naval Hospital Guam with non-life-threatening injuries.

GPD’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating to determine how the crash occurred.