A 41-year-old man charged in connection with a car crash that led to the death of a passenger was released from jail on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond.

Reisy Rekino Ludwig, 41, was charged with vehicular homicide as a second-degree felony, negligent homicide as a third-degree felony, reckless driving with injuries as a misdemeanor, and driving without a valid license as a violation.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on Friday.

According to court documents, the suspect told police he fell asleep and when he woke up the vehicle was about to slam into a pine tree. The vehicle ran off the roadway.

Police said the crash claimed the life of Karimy Liwis, 39, who was a passenger in the vehicle Ludwig was driving. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

It was determined that she died from a broken neck as well as other injuries, documents state.

The victim had just picked up the suspect from work in Tamuning and they were headed back home, documents state.

Officers noted the suspect did not smell of alcohol, documents state.

Defense attorney Jocelyn Roden contends the charging documents lack any facts that his negligence or driving caused the death.

Roden asked the court to dismiss the vehicular homicide and negligent homicide charges.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown opposed the dismissal request.

The court told the defense to bring up the arguments to dismiss the charges at a later time.

Ludwig is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 7.

In December 2015, Ludwig was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while an open alcoholic beverage container was in the vehicle. His arrest also involved alleged speeding.

Ludwig's vehicle was spotted straddling two lanes, according to his arrest record.