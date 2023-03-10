A man who left the scene of a traffic collision that killed a woman will serve one year in prison under several conditions.

Siochy Elson appeared Thursday morning in the Superior Court of Guam to be sentenced for charges stemming from a fatal auto-pedestrian collision in the early morning hours of Dec. 23, 2021.

Court documents state Elson was the driver of a car that struck Joanne Gayo Cabuag in a northbound lane of Route 1 by Dos Amantes Plaza in Upper Tumon. After the crash, Elson said, he fled the scene because he was "scared."

In the hearing, prosecutor Dannis Le recommended to Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III that Elson serve the maximum of five years in prison for negligent homicide and leaving the scene with injuries as third-degree felonies.

Le argued Elson should be sentenced to the maximum, not only because he didn't have a driver's license at the time of the crash, but also because he had previously been convicted of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

"Any suggestion that Mr. Elson is regretful (and) would seek to rehabilitate himself should be viewed with the utmost skepticism," Le said. Elson's attorney, Peter Santos, from the Alternate Public Defender, argued his client was in the "wrong place at the wrong time."

"He wasn't driving in an imprudent or reckless manner. ... He was just traveling at a normal speed. It could have happened to you. It could have happened to me. It could have happened to anyone," said Santos.

In addition, Santos questioned why his client should receive the maximum sentence if defendants have received less time for arguably more egregious conduct.

Elson was discovered by investigators to have been driving about 40 to 45 mph around 4 a.m., when he hit Cabuag, court documents state.

Elson made a statement to the court where he repeatedly apologized to Cabuag's family, especially to her children, and further expressed remorse for his actions.

"I take all the responsibility. Please understand, I did not intentionally mean to cause the accident," said Elson.

After hearing the arguments and statements, including one by Cabuag's sister a week before the hearing, Lamorena decided to sentence Elson to five years with all but one year suspended. Lamorena, however, explained that upon Elson's release and during his probationary period, he would have to pay Cabuag's family $14,485 in restitution and is not allowed to drive.

If Elson cannot complete the conditions, he may serve the full five-year sentence, Lamorena added.