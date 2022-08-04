Driver hospitalized in weekend car crash

A man was rushed to the hospital over the weekend following a serious car crash in Tumon.

It happened along Route 14 Pale San Vitores Road and Park Arcade just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Officer Berlyn Savella, Guam Police Department spokesperson.

Surveillance video circulated on social media captured the moment the driver crashed his car into a lamp post.

People viewing the footage can be heard in the video stating that the driver did not attempt to brake before the crash.

A separate cellphone video recording showed the wreckage and bystanders assisting the driver on the side of the road.

Officers with the Highway Patrol Division determined the driver was headed northbound when he ran off the road and hit the lamp post.

Medics treated the unidentified man and took him to Guam Memorial Hospital. His condition has not been released.

Savella said officers on the scene confirmed the driver did not show any signs that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The crash remains under investigation.