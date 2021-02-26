A man who allegedly told the gunman involved in last week’s shooting in Agat to ‘blast him, par’ before the victim was shot multiple times has been released from the Department of Corrections.

Anthony Vincent Ignacio, 36, was released from prison on Friday by Superior Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan on a $30,000 cash bail.

He was placed on electronic monitoring and house arrest.

Ignacio was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim. He is also not allowed to contact co-defendant, Randy Junior Chaco Nauta.

Ignacio was charged with guilt by complicity to commit murder and guilt by complicity to commit aggravated assault.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on March 5.

Nauta, who was charged with attempted murder, was in the passenger seat Ignacio’s car when the pair came drove up to the victim and got into an argument in Agat, court documents state.

The victim pulled out an object and hit the car before Nauta got out with a shotgun, and allegedly shot the victim multiple times.

The victim survived the incident, police said.