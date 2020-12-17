Driver in Barrigada car crash dies

The driver of a car that crashed in Barrigada on Wednesday night has died.

The crash happened just after 8:30 pm along Route 8, also called the Purple Heart Memorial Highway.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said the driver of a green Hyundai Accent was headed east near the Subway in Barrigada when he drove into the oncoming lane and ran off the roadway.

The driver collided with a concrete post that's part of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority fence.

The man was rushed to the Naval Hospital Guam where he was pronounced deceased.

His name has not yet been released.

GPD’s Highway Patrol investigators are looking into whether speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash.