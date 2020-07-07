A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, with credit for about one week spent behind bars, after pleading guilty to possession of five or more grams of methamphetamine.

"I believe you should be given a chance," said District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood during the sentencing Monday.

Victor Abisia Reyes and another man, Brian Sanchez Chan, were arrested in late 2019 following an operation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

An undercover officer had arranged to purchase a large quantity of meth from Chan, who is identified as "B" in Reyes' plea agreement. Reyes was identified as Chan's driver.

Investigators discovered a black pouch concealed and secured with Velcro beneath the driver's side dashboard, which contained suspected methamphetamine. Reyes reportedly told officers that he drove Chan to the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa that day with an idea that the purchase was going to take place, but did not know the details. He acknowledged it was not his first time driving for Chan.

Officials recovered 14.3 grams of meth from the vehicle, with a street value of $150 to $250 per gram at the time, a reduced value indicative of greater supply, noted the chief judge.

Reyes said he was usually paid in money or drugs, according to the plea agreement.

Federal prosecutor Laura Sambataro said Reyes was the lesser culpable of the two defendants, but at the same time, "people are able to commit these offenses because they have help," so there is a need to deter the behavior.

Reyes does have prior convictions related to possession or traffic offenses, but the chief judge said they were too old to count.

His criminal record is indicative of someone struggling with addiction, Sambataro added.

His struggles peaked in his mid-20s while Reyes lived in Washington state, according to his sentencing memorandum. His last arrest, prior to this cases, was for driving with a suspended license when he was 30.

Reyes did not participate in drug treatment while in Washington, but following this latest case, has made progress with treatment and understands that he will have to continue with recovery while incarcerated, according to the memorandum. He has had no violations while on release.

Sambataro said Chan awaits sentencing. Tydingco-Gatewood said the presentencing report indicates a firefighter from Palau was buying drugs from Chan. Sambataro said during the sentencing that she was not a liberty to say what may have happened to the firefighter.

Letters of support

Reyes received multiple letters of support from his family, including from his girlfriend, Mika Piolo, the widow of the late Guam police officer Elbert Piolo.

Mika Piolo, her late husband and Reyes were friends growing up and he came back into her life after her husband's passing.

Reyes has been staying with her and her family since his release in September last year and has been attending all his testings and treatment meetings.

"We have had so much heartbreak and struggle the past couple years. He has helped to ease my struggles," Mika Piolo said.