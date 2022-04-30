The man charged in a collision that killed a motorcyclist this week in Mangilao was released from prison on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond and placed on house arrest.

A-Last Akitekit, 21, was charged with vehicular homicide as a second-degree felony and reckless driving with injury.

He appeared Friday before Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan of the Superior Court of Guam. He is not allowed to drive.

The crash, which occurred Wednesday afternoon along Route 10 in Mangilao, claimed the life of 25-year-old Albert John Carriaga Wells II of Chalan Pago.

According to court documents, Akitekit admitted he did not come to a complete stop at the intersection before driving onto the main road.

He allegedly told police he saw the motorcycle heading toward him, so he sped up to try to avoid the collision. He said Wells changed lanes and collided with his driver-side door.

Two passengers inside the vehicle told officers they were looking at their cellphones and didn't see the traffic before the crash, documents state.

Investigators said Akitekit had failed to yield to Wells, who had the right of way, documents state.

Akitekit also allegedly told police he did not have a Guam driver's license, adding that he had left his Federated States of Micronesia driver's license in Chuuk.