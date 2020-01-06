A 28-year-old woman, who was the driver in a car crash that killed another woman eight years ago, is now facing new charges after her SUV nearly hit a police vehicle and she allegedly had a blood alcohol content level of 0.168.

Majesty K. Relech faces misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired and driving while impaired (BAC); as well as recklessly driving while impaired.

Early Friday morning, police officers were conducting a traffic stop when another car, a silver 2019 SUV, “nearly collided with the officers’ assigned police vehicle,” according to a magistrate’s complaint filed Jan. 4. “The SUV veered and barely avoided collision.”

Police noted Relech had red, bloodshot, watery eyes, and smelled strongly of alcoholic beverages. Documents state that when police asked whether she’d been drinking alcohol, she responded: “Yeah, only two beers, though.”

In 2012, Relech was driving a sedan that crashed into a concrete pole on Route 3, Dededo. A passenger in the car, 22-year-old Narinta Narian Lee of Dededo, died in the impact, according to The Guam Daily Post files. When tested, Relech’s blood alcohol content was 0.164. She was charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide while intoxicated as a second-degree felony, and driving while under the influence of alcohol as a misdemeanor.

In 2014, she pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide as a second-degree felony as part of a plea deal and with the acceptance of her plea, the government moved to dismiss the remaining charges against her.

As part of the plea agreement, Relech’s privilege to drive was to be revoked for five years.