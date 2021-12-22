Driver in Jerry Kitchen crash cuts deal with government

The driver of a Jeep that crashed into Jerry Kitchen in Tamuning has reached a deal with local prosecutors.

Defendant Nikita Aguon, 30, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino on Tuesday.

Aguon is currently reviewing the plea agreement.

She is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 14, 2022.

Crash

On Feb. 25, Guam police responded to an "auto-off-roadway crash" after a red Jeep crashed into Jerry Kitchen, one of the businesses in the Camacho Landmark II building at the ITC intersection in Tamuning. The vehicle shattered the front of the restaurant, which sits on a raised curb within a parking lot and is some distance from the roadway. Three other passengers were inside the vehicle, to include an off-duty police officer.

Aguon was charged with driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.

GPD also conducted an internal affairs investigation into the crash, but authorities have not released details of the investigation.

(Daily Post Staff)