The driver of the Toyota Camry that led Guam police officers on a high-speed chase through central and northern Guam last Friday is being held on $10,000 cash bail.

Andrew Velasco Toves, 38, was charged with aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and reckless driving as a petty misdemeanor.

Police attempted to stop Toves in Tumon early Friday morning for operating a vehicle without a front license plate.

According to court documents, Toves refused to pull over and led police on a chase through Tumon, Tamuning, Harmon, Dededo, and Yigo before being stopped along Route 15.

During the chase, Toves allegedly rammed a patrol car multiple times and injured one of the responding officers.

His passengers, Darren James Quinata, 19, and Anthony George Quenga, 18, were each charged with resisting arrest as a misdemeanor.

The pair allegedly refused to get out of the car, forcing police to use a taser on Quinata to get him to comply with police.

Booking photos of the suspects show they were bruised following the crash.

Both teens have since been released on bond.

The fourth suspect, Jerry B. Mantanona, 57, was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance but was released from custody, police said.

Toves is scheduled to appear back in court on April 5.