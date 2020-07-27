The man who was driving the car that crashed into a concrete pole Sunday night has died, the Guam Police Department confirmed Monday.

The driver's name has not been publicly released.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was found without a pulse on Sunday night after he lost control of his car. The car slammed into a concrete pole on Route 15 near Hello Market in Yigo at 8:53 p.m. Sunday.

Guam Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Reilly said GFD medics used the Jaws of Life to pull the driver from the vehicle.

He was transported to the Guam Regional Medical City with medics performing CPR.

The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division is investigating the crash.