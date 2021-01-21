A woman on her way to work managed to leave her vehicle just before it burst into flames in upper Tumon on Wednesday afternoon.

Lerma Ballesteros said she was driving along Marine Corps Drive when the car's airbag "popped out like a balloon."

"What I did was I just get out of the car right away. But the car is still running," Ballesteros said.

Some people stopped to aid her and helped move the car, which ended up resting on the concrete island in the middle of the road.

"After that I get my bag and it starts to come out, the smoke. It's burning already," Ballesteros said.

She suspects the fire may have been due to wiring issues.

A man who was helping Ballesteros could be seen waving at her to move away from the car as it became engulfed in flames. The man said two or three people helped to stop the car, as it was still in drive when Ballesteros left after the airbag deployed.

The man said he then noticed what looked like a small electrical fire in the dashboard, so he told Ballesteros to back away.

Ballesteros was the only occupant of the car and said she was not hurt. The incident stalled traffic in both directions as emergency responders worked to assist Ballesteros and put out the fire.