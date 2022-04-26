A driver and her passenger who told police they were drinking alcohol were arrested after their pickup crashed into a concrete pole in Tamuning on Sunday night.

Brianna Belle Lizama, 22, was charged with vehicular negligence as a third-degree felony, driving while impaired due to an alleged high-blood alcohol content, and reckless driving with injuries as misdemeanors. Police said her blood alcohol content was .183, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.

Bruce Christopher Lizama, 24, was charged with reckless conduct as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, police responded to the crash of a Ford F-150 which hit a utility pole just before 8 p.m. along Gov. Carlos Camacho Road in Tamuning.

Brianna Lizama was the driver, while Bruce Lizama was one of the passengers, documents state.

She allegedly admitted to police that they had been drinking and were dancing in the vehicle before the crash occurred.

She told officers that a song came on and everyone started getting hyped up and things got out of control, adding that Bruce grabbed the steering wheel before the truck hit the pole, according to the police's account as mentioned in court documents.

Bruce Lizama allegedly admitted, “Yes, officer. It was my fault. I’m sorry. I grabbed the wheel,” according to the court documents.

Bruce and another passenger were treated for injuries at a hospital.