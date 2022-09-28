A woman pleaded no contest to her involvement in a fatal car crash in 2019.

More than three years after Charity Alex was charged in connection to the death of 78-year-old Yun Sik Park, Alex pleaded no contest Tuesday morning in the Superior Court of Guam to negligent homicide as a third-degree felony.

She will be sentenced in January 2023 and faces up to five years in prison.

Alex initially was charged with vehicular homicide as a second-degree felony and imprudent driving as a violation.

The plea comes after previous attempts at a plea agreement were unsuccessful.

Park's family previously expressed outrage after hearing the prosecution offered a lenient deal earlier this year, which led Presiding Judge Alberto C. Lamorena III to ask prosecutors try again to resolve the case, Post files state.

The Office of the Attorney General said in a press release that the victim's family was informed of the plea and it was explained to the family members that the evidence available and the ability to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt at trial played a "major factor."

"We hope this closes an unfortunate chapter in the lives of the victim's family and helps them along the road to healing," Assistant Attorney General Dannis Le said in the release.

Crash

Park, who was the owner and heavy equipment operator of You Dong Equipment Rental, was headed home from church Jan. 6, 2019, when the crash occurred on Airport Road.

According to Post files, witnesses reported to police they saw a white Honda CRV driven by Alex traveling eastbound on Airport Road when she allegedly veered into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a Nissan Frontier pickup truck driven by Park.

Park died about six days later from a broken neck and ruptured intestines.

Alex told police she had been up extra early to drop a friend off at work at Kmart and attend Bible study. She said she was on her way home and must have blacked out because the next thing she recalled was being in the hospital, court documents state.

Alex assumed she was just really tired and fell asleep while driving, documents state.

There was no evidence Alex was intoxicated or otherwise impaired, according to the release.