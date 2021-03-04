A 34-year-old man accused of smoking methamphetamine and drinking beer prior to plowing through pedestrians in Dededo last month denied the charges handed down in an indictment by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

Through defense attorney Richard Dirkx, defendant Samuel Jr. Duenas Griffin pleaded not guilty to five counts of vehicular negligence as a third-degree felony, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, and possession of an open container as a misdemeanor.

He appeared virtually before Magistrate Judge Benjamin Sison on Wednesday afternoon where he waived his right to a speedy trial.

Dirkx said in court that his client has concerns with being held at the prison, adding that the issue would have to be addressed at the next court hearing.

The case was assigned to Judge Vernon Perez, who will schedule Griffin's next court hearing.

Griffin is being held on $5,000 cash bail.

Unconscious and unresponsive

According to court documents filed by the prosecution on Feb. 13, Griffin said he had smoked meth for the first time the night before and drank two or three beers the morning of the crash.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares and four others were injured in the crash, and have since been treated for their injuries at a hospital.

Griffin allegedly told police, "I'll man up to my mistakes and try to make it right."

The driver, who had a blood-alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, was found at the crash scene unconscious and unresponsive, court documents state.

He told police he drove to get food for his family when he felt a sharp pain in his chest.

Griffin continued to drive when he felt another sharp pain before toppling over and next waking up at Guam Regional Medical City, documents state.

"God, I'm so sorry they got hurt," he allegedly told authorities.

Officers found a cold beer that was more than half full hidden behind the front passenger seat, documents state.