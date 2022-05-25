Driver rushed to hospital after colliding with concrete pole in Dededo

A driver was rushed to the Guam Regional Medical City after their car crashed into a concrete pole in Dededo on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 1:22 p.m. on Ysengsong Road by Parks Market, according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf.

The driver was the lone occupant inside the vehicle.

Medics performed CPR, as the driver was taken to the hospital.

Photos captured from the scene show Guam police and GFD units on scene. The front end of the car appeared to have been smashed in and the windshield was shattered.

This story is developing.