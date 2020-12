The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on Route 8 in Barrigada Wednesday night was seriously injured, according to the Guam Fire Department.

The crash was reported to 911 at 8:34 p.m.

GFD first responders conducted efforts to revive the driver at the scene near Subway and en route to Naval Hospital Guam, stated GFD spokesman Kevin Reilly.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

All lanes were closed as police conducted their investigation.