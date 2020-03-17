A man pulled over for having a defective rear license plate light was arrested after officers reportedly found drugs.

Atvin Manong is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license as a violation.

According to court documents, the 37-year-old Manong was spotted leaving the parking lot of a game room in Harmon early Saturday morning.

The officer said the suspect was leaving from an area that authorities know is frequented by methamphetamine users.

During a search, police found a glass pipe stained with a substance that tested positive for meth, documents state.