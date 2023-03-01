Driver strikes Untalan student

A middle school student was hospitalized after a car hit the student Tuesday afternoon.

Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella confirmed in a statement released to local reporters that the student, who attends Untalan Middle School in Barrigada, was involved in an auto-pedestrian traffic collision near the campus.

Savella also confirmed the student, whose age and gender have not been disclosed, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Around 8 p.m., Savella provided an update on the matter, disclosing that according to hospital officials, the student is "in stable condition and is currently being monitored."

Photos circulating on social media showed traffic backed up in both directions, and several umbrellas shielding a child near the pedestrian crosswalk that students use to get to the other side of Route 10 when leaving school.

That account was validated by Savella's evening statement, and further alleged misconduct on the part of the driver.

"A pedestrian, while on a crosswalk, crossed westbound from Luis P. Untalan Middle School to the opposite side of the highway when the operator of a Nissan pickup truck traveling north in the inner lane disobeyed a red traffic light," Savella stated.

The driver, however, was not arrested or identified by police. Savella said the vehicle's operator was issued a citation.

The Guam Daily Post also inquired about the incident with the Guam Fire Department and the Guam Department of Education, but did not receive an immediate response Tuesday from either department.

Prior incidents

The collision comes after several instances in which law enforcement and school officials have dealt with student health and safety issues, including an incident Monday. Two students were taken to the hospital to receive medical attention after exhibiting signs of illness, GDOE stated in a press release.

Messages on social media alleged that the students were being treated for symptoms related to taking the drug fentanyl.

The Post inquired with GDOE about the cause of the students’ illness. GDOE spokesperson Michelle Franquez said, “There was no confirmation of fentanyl.”

The Post also spoke with a UMS parent who said an assembly was called and students were told the two "ate something and had an allergic reaction." Students, reportedly, were also told "not to share snacks."

Last week, UMS implemented a "no-bag policy" in response to an alleged bomb threat, Post files state, and school officials allowed parents to keep their children at home with excused absences Thursday and Friday.