Driver that crashed into Jerry Kitchen faces misdemeanor charges

The driver of the red Jeep that crashed into Jerry Kitchen in Tamuning has been charged with driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.

Supreme Court documents include statements from a confidential witness alleging the defendant was drunk at the time the crash.

According to the magistrate's report, 30-year-old Nikita Aguon, the defendant, and her three passengers, had spent several hours at a local bar before getting into the vehicle.

Among the passengers were off-duty GPD officer Joneen Veronica Hernandez Terlaje, 26, officials have stated.

The officer responding to the scene of the accident cited Aguon but didn't administer a sobriety test, the magistrate's report stated. Aguon was charged with driving while impaired as a misdemeanor.

According to GPD, the internal investigation aims to determine if any officers on- or off-duty, may have violated any departmental general orders, rules or regulations.

"Our sworn officers are held to a higher standard and we also hold all our employees accountable for their actions," said Police Chief Stephen Ignacio.

On Feb. 25, GPD responded to an "auto-off-roadway crash" after a red Jeep crashed into Jerry Kitchen, one of the businesses in the Camacho Landmark II building at the ITC intersection in Tamuning.

The vehicle shattered the front of the restaurant, which sits on a raised curb within a parking lot and is some distance from the roadway. Photos circulated on social media showed the Jeep landed inside the restaurant with two flat tires.

The case was initially closed and the operator cited for the crash, according to the press release.

On March 2, Ignacio instructed traffic investigators from GPD'S Highway Patrol Division to conduct a follow-up investigation of the crash. The investigation was later concluded and was forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for its information and disposition.

Video from Hagåtña bar

According to a previously released crash report, Aguon, of Agana Heights, was attempting to make a left turn from Marine Corps Drive. She lost control of the vehicle, hit a curb in front of the Camacho Landmark Center, and crashed into the restaurant. There were no injuries reported.

However, the magistrate's complaint notes that a confidential witness said three other women were also in the vehicle.

As part of the follow-up investigation, members of GPD and OAG recovered and reviewed video surveillance and drink receipts from a bar in Hagåtña.

The video shows Aguon and the three passengers entering The Venue at approximately 9 p.m. on Feb. 24 and leaving together at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 25, documents state.

The video surveillance shows the defendant and the other passengers taking seven shots of alcohol each during the approximately four hours they were at the bar. Aguon is seen drinking two additional drinks and one glass of water, documents state. During the video, Aguon is seen multiple times swaying while standing. Just before the group leaves the establishment, the video shows Aguon laying her head on the bar while "Passenger 1" rubs her back. Passenger 1 then helps Aguon down the stairs at The Venue when the group is leaving.

The Jeep crashed into Jerry Kitchen approximately 10-15 minutes after the group left the bar, documents state.

Witness

On April 21, OAG investigators met with a confidential witness who said they received a WhatsApp message from one of the passengers saying they'd been in an accident.

The witness arrived at Jerry Kitchen a short while later and saw Aguon and the three passengers standing by the Jeep, which was heavily damaged.

Aguon and the three passengers sat in the witness's vehicle while police investigated the scene. The witness believed all four were drunk based on their behavior, and the driver also looked very sleepy, documents state.

After an officer cited the driver, the witness drove them back to the bar to pick up the other passengers' vehicles. At the parking lot, Aguon allegedly had to be helped out of the vehicle to throw up. The group had to wait because she wasn't able to tell the witness where she lived so she could be taken home, documents state.

During the ride to Aguon's house, she passed out in the car, documents state.