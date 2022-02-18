Driver unscathed after car overturns near Pago Bay

The driver of a car that overturned near the Pago Bay bridge on Friday morning got away unharmed.

It happened along the southbound lane of Route 4 around 10:01 a.m.

Images that were circulated on social media show the car flipped on its driver side.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Guam police officers were on scene to investigate.

Medics checked on the driver of the car who authorities said did not need any further medical treatment or to be taken to the hospital.

The crash appeared to have caused some minor traffic delays.