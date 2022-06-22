Driver who livestreamed ‘joyride to prison’ pleads not guilty

Siro Sanamon Retonong, who went live on social media while he was drinking beer and driving before he crashed into another car in Dededo last month, pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Retonong, 32, was charged with aggravated assault, vehicular negligence, driving while impaired, reckless driving that caused injuries and other charges.

Retonong appeared distraught when he livestreamed the moments leading up to the May 18 crash. The video showed him drinking while driving. Responding officers found Retonong inside a white sedan that had crashed into another car along Macheche Road.

Police noted he continued to drink beer in front of them, according to court documents.

A man and his wife who were inside the other car were hospitalized. The woman suffered from a fractured bone in her pelvic area, and her husband had bleeding and swelling to the brain and nerve damage to his eye, according to court documents.