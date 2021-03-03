A 34-year-old man accused of smoking meth and drinking beer prior to plowing through pedestrians in Dededo last month has been indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury.

Samuel Jr. Duenas Griffin, 34, was charged with five counts of vehicular negligence as a third-degree felony, driving while impaired as a misdemeanor, and possession of an open container as a misdemeanor.

Griffin is scheduled to be arraigned in court today.

Dededo crash

According to court documents filed by the prosecution on Feb. 13, Griffin had smoked methamphetamine for the first time the night before and drank two or three beers the morning of the crash.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares and four others were injured in the crash, and have since been treated for their injuries at the hospital.

Griffin allegedly told police, "I'll man up to my mistakes and try to make it right."

The driver, who had a blood-alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, was found at the crash scene unconscious and unresponsive, court documents state.

He told police he drove to get food for his family when he felt a sharp pain in his chest, documents state.

Griffin continued to drive when he felt another sharp pain before toppling over and next waking up at GRMC, documents state.

"God, I'm so sorry they got hurt," he allegedly told authorities.

Officers found a beer that was more than half full and cold to the touch hidden behind the front passenger seat, documents state.

Griffin is being held on $5,000 cash bail.