A man was accused of ramming his car, with five minors inside, into another vehicle.

On Monday evening, officers with the Guam Police Department met with a woman who reported that John Henry Alten damaged her car as she was trying to leave a Yigo residence, according to a magistrate's complaint charging Alten with family violence, aggravated assault and five counts of child abuse.

At about 9:40 p.m. that evening, Alten allegedly began yelling at the woman, who was trying to leave for work, before he got in her car. Alten then "stepped on the gas and 'rammed' a nearby table," got out of the car and used a metal pipe to strike the hood of the vehicle.

Alten also used a metal chair to strike the vehicle, according to the complaint.

After the woman was able to get inside her vehicle, she saw Alten allegedly take her five children and place them in his truck, which he used to block the woman's car from leaving.

The woman, however, was able to drive toward the entrance of a street in Yigo. Alten then allegedly "pressed the gas in his truck and collided with the driver side of the victim's vehicle," according to the complaint.

The woman reported that none of her five children were wearing their seat belts and one of the minors was holding a 6-month-old baby in her arms while in the truck.

Alten drove off with the children and after the woman called the police, they attempted to pull Alten over. Alten stopped, exited the truck and ran into the nearby jungle, the complaint stated.

The woman was able to retrieve her five children from the vehicle. The minors ranged in age from 6 months old to 6 years old.

The woman told police that Alten has been verbally and physically abusive to her in the past, the complaint stated.