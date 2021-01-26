A driver who was pulled over for having a busted headlight in Agat on Sunday was placed under arrest after police found drugs.

Sonny Sommit, 33, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, along with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.

According to court documents, police pulled over Sommit and spotted him attempting to move an object underneath him.

During a search, police reported that Sommit was sitting on a plastic straw.

Sommit allegedly told officers he had thrown a glass pipe that he used to smoke methamphetamine out of the window prior to being stopped.

Both items were recovered and contained meth residue, documents state.

Sommit also had an active warrant for his arrest in a 2020 drug possession case, documents state.