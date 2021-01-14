Driver's license and vehicle registration services temporarily closed at DRT due to COVID-19 case

Residents with appointments at the Driver's License and Vehicle Registration branches of the Department of Revenue and Taxation will have to be rescheduled.

DRT suspended services at the two branches temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.

The release doesn't say how long the services will be suspended.

DRT will contact Individuals with appointments to reschedule.

Close contacts are being identified and will remain in home quarantine pending testing and clearance from the Department of Public Health and Social Services. Areas of the offices have been cleaned and disinfected as needed.

For more information on DRT services, visit myguamtax.com.