The Department of Revenue and Taxation's Driver’s License Branch will have limited services from Aug. 16-Sept. 17 as employees train for long-anticipated online programs.

“We are excited to finally begin the testing and training phase for our enhanced Driver’s License and Guam ID system which will allow for online renewal and replacement of Guam driver’s licenses and Guam IDs,” said Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu on Monday.

The director previously announced the goal of having online services by the end of the year. She said they're targeting to have online services as well as Saturday hours begin sometime at the end of September after training is completed.

Even with the agency moving the vehicle registration services to the Department of Public Works compound in Upper Tumon, there remains a backlog of residents still trying to renew or obtain their drivers licenses or Guam identification cards. Residents continue to line up for several hours each day, with a line beginning sometimes before sunrise.

Each morning 160 tickets are issued to those already waiting in line, officials stated. On some days, they are able to squeeze in additional customers beyond the 160.

"The tickets issued daily ensures that our customers do not wait longer than they have to and to ensure that decent social distancing is present. For instance, if 160 tickets were issued for the day, those 160 customers are all covered until close of business. If more tickets are issued, the staff will have to work past our normal business hours," officials stated. They added that some customers are there for more than one service, which means a longer wait time: "For example, Mr. Jose can come in and renew his driver’s license and he is also requesting for a Guam ID. Hence, not every wait time per customer is the same across the board."

Officials didn't say how many customers they'll be able to see while employees are in training.

“Although there may be a reduction in the servicing capacity for the branch during this time, we’re confident that the system launch will result in the branch’s ability to better serve the community once the new system is in place,” Deputy Director Marie Lizama said.

Officials said there are plans to open on the weekends again to address the current backlog.

"After the training is completed, we are looking at Saturdays to address the backlog," officials said, adding: "Please note, that our DRT staff have been working diligently to address the bulk of the quarantine backlog. This is in addition to the daily customer walk-ins, the mail-ins, and the drop-box."

There have been some residents who've complained that with the long wait comes the need to use the restroom and port-a-potties aren't always appealing. In response to questions about these complaints, officials said they have "port-a-potties stationed for our customers outside the building. We also have our restrooms inside the building."

DRT also announced the phone numbers for its new Customer Call Center to help manage the large volume of calls received on a daily basis: 635-1840/635-1841/635-7614/635-7651 or 635-1813. Residents also may email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.