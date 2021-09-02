Driver's License Branch will be closed Sept. 10

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation Driver’s License Branch will be closed on Sept. 10, according to a press release.

On that day, there will be no Guam ID, Guam Driver’s License, or other related services available. Additionally, the Branch will have limited services through Sept. 17.

This is necessary as the team undergoes training and testing in preparation for the launch of the enhanced Guam ID and Guam Driver’s License system, officials stated.

For any questions regarding this, contact DRT’s Call Center at pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov or at 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813.