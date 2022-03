The three-month additional extension for the renewal of Guam Driver's licenses, driver's permits and Guam ID cards is ending.

In December 2021, Rev and Tax issued an automatic extension for expired driver's licenses and permits and Guam ID cards.

The extension pushed the deadline three more months to March 31, 2022. That leaves customers three days to beat the deadline unless another extension is allowed.

On Oct. 12, 2021, Rev and Tax announced the launch of its online Driver’s License and Guam ID services and issued answers to frequently asked questions for such services.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Go to www.guamtax.com for more information.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06.

(Daily Post Staff)