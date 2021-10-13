Driver's license, Guam ID renewals now online

Some of the longest waits in line at the Department of Revenue and Taxation could taper off.

Rev and Tax on Monday announced the launch of its online system for renewals and replacements of driver's licenses and Guam IDs.

Rev and Tax rolled out the website myid.guam.gov for the renewal applications.

Non-U.S. citizens cannot get their Guam ID renewed online, according to Rev and Tax.

While some renewals are allowed, new applications for a driver's license or Guam ID still must be done in person at Rev and Tax in Barrigada, according to the department.

Online renewals are also not allowed if there have been changes to an applicant's name, residential and mailing addresses and if a medical condition restricts an applicant from operating a motor vehicle, among other caveats.

An online applicant for driver's license renewal must also provide information on their vision exam report dated within one year of the eye exam.

Guam residents who need to apply in person can schedule an appointment online to reduce the waiting time.

There is a $3 mailing fee in addition to the regular fees for driver's license and Guam ID renewal.

It takes seven to 10 days to receive the renewed driver's license or Guam ID in the mail, according to Rev and Tax.

“The Department of Revenue and Taxation’s ability to take technology and increase online access for our community will dramatically improve processing times and free our people from having to wait in lines to renew or replace their licenses and IDs,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “This latest technological advancement makes our government more efficient and empowers us to deliver services at the customer’s convenience. This also enhances our efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, and I encourage our community to take full advantage.”

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, added: “This is a huge step for our administration as we work to reduce the need for in-person services, as well as utilize technology to streamline those services. We will continue working towards expanding and easing public access to the services our people need and, in a COVID-19 environment, the availability of this added convenience counts greatly in our efforts to keep our people safe.”

(Daily Post Staff)