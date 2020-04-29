A man who was driving a Mitsubishi Mirage along Ysengsong road in Dededo on Monday afternoon was pulled over for having no windshield on the vehicle, police said.

Officers allegedly found drugs during a search.

Angeles Ezra, 35, is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony, operation of a motor vehicle without a valid operator's license as a violation and operation of a motor vehicle without a front windshield as a violation.

According to court documents, Ezra told police he had been arrested in 2019 for drug possession and that he was still on probation.

During a search of the car, officers found a small plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine, documents state.