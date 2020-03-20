The key thing to remember under Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's executive order on Thursday prohibiting gatherings and mandating social isolation is that the reason no congregating is allowed is to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The following answers were provided by governor's policy director Carlo Branch and governor's office staff members:

Question: Can people still drive around the island?

Answer: Yes. This is not a lockdown. Movement in public is limited but not totally banned.

Q: People can still go out to buy essential stuff?

A: Yes, people can still go out and buy food items, visit clinics, buy medicine and purchase essential supplies including from the hardware store.

Q: Are restaurants allowed to continue operating?

A: Yes, to a limited extent. Takeouts and drive-thrus are allowed. Hotel room service is allowed. Dine-ins in a restaurant are not allowed.

Q: Can hotels continue operating?

A: Yes, to a limited extent. Hotels can still sell hotel rooms. Check-in/check-out desks can continue operating. But restaurants, bars, ballrooms and function rooms inside hotels cannot host gatherings. Essentially, if an activity involves hanging out in public in a group setting, that's not allowed under the executive order.

Q: What establishments are exempt?

A: The prohibitions will not apply to the following:

Health care operations, including home health workers;

Essential infrastructure, including the construction of housing and operation of public transportation and utilities;

Grocery stores, farmers' markets, food banks, convenience stores;

Businesses that provide for economically disadvantaged individuals and shelter facilities;

Pharmacies, health care supply stores and health care facilities;

Gas stations and auto repair facilities;

Banks and credit unions;

Garbage collection;

Hardware stores, plumbers, electricians, and other service providers necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences and other essential businesses;

Educational institutions, for the purpose of facilitating distance learning;

Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers;

Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food and goods directly to residences; and

Businesses that provide services required for any essential business to maintain basic operations, which include security, payroll and similar activities.

Q: Who will enforce the ban?

A: The Department of Public Health and Social Services and the Department of Revenue and Taxation will enforce the executive order with assistance from the Guam Police Department.

Q: What happens if businesses don't comply?

A: Businesses that refuse to comply may be subject to revocation of their business license and other penalties.