Drone Corps Program enters second year

As drone technology continues to develop and expand throughout the region, the second year of the University of Guam Drone Corps Program has commenced, program organizers announced in a press release.

In partnership with Bella Wings Aviation, students from UOG and Guam Community College will participate in the FAA Part 107 Certification Program. The program provides knowledge of unmanned aerial vehicles and explores advanced topics including regulations, airspace operations and innovation.

The drone course includes an FAA Part 107 drone preparation course as well as practical education to fully understand the operating requirements and procedures to safely fly drones.

"NASA Guam EPSCoR & Space Grant are so pleased to partner with BWA for preparing the next cohort of UOG Drone Corps. BWA (has) enthusiastic, passionate, knowledgeable pilots and will expose our students to various exciting applications of drones and prepare them to their FAA Part 107 license examination," said Romina King, associate director of the UOG NASA Space Grant.

"We are extremely proud to have been selected by UOG to support the second cohort of Drone Corps students," said Charlie Hermosa, CEO and co-founder of Bella Wings Aviation. "We will stand to move alongside all technological advancements and rise to the challenge to make drones what personal computers did 40 years ago."