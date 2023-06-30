The University of Guam and the National Weather Service Guam Forecast Office collaborated to capture Typhoon Mawar's aftermath from May 27 to June 8. The storm hit Guam May 24.

Remote pilot teams from the UOG Drone Corps, NASA Guam Space Grant, NASA Guam Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research, and the Pacific Islands Climate Adaptation Science Center also were involved with the project.

The project captured 11,758 photos that will be used to produce high-precision orthomosaic maps, according to Jonelle Sayama, UOG environmental science graduate student and NASA Guam Space Grant fellow. Orthomosaic maps combine multiple overlapping photographs of an area to produce a single, seamless "mosaic" image.

“The campaign leveraged advanced drone technology, including multiple DJI Matrice 300 drones and Zenmuse P1 sensors, that provided highly accurate survey data,” Sayama said. "With these state-of-the-art tools, researchers will be able to zoom in and see high-resolution visuals and actually pinpoint specific details, such as the species of trees that withstood typhoon-force winds and those that didn’t."

Brandon Aydlett, NWS Guam science and operations officer, also explained how the new form of photography will be used.

“Through the detailed aerial imagery, we now have the ability to view heavily damaged areas that would otherwise be too difficult or dangerous to access due to debris or fallen trees,” he said. “This partnership showcases the power of collaboration in harnessing cutting-edge tools, providing data that will be instrumental in understanding the extent of the storm's impact, and potentially serving as a starting point for guiding future mitigation efforts.”