Drowning victim pulled from waters off Ipan

A swimmer was rushed to the hospital after witnesses reported a drowning in Ipan on Saturday morning.

Units with the Guam Fire Department responded to Moylan’s Beach in Ipan around 10:01 a.m.

Bystanders had pulled the victim from the water prior to first responders arriving on scene, according to GFD spokesperson Nicolas Garrido.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

Garrido said the victim was unconscious, and CPR was performed en route to the hospital.

The victim’s condition was unknown as of press time.