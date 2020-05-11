The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation processed approximately 20,000 Economic Impact Payments over the weekend and checks are expected to be mailed out this week.

The payments represent approximately $38.9 million.

According to Rev and Tax, checks will be transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam (TOG) this afternoon for mailing. Garnishments for child support were made in line with what is required by the CARES Act.

DRT staff will continue to process large batches of payments for the EIP Program over the next few days.

Payments will be based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns, and if an individual has not filed a 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return or if filed and Guam DRT has not processed the individual’s 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return at the time of certification of EIP to be paid, but has a validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return, then Guam DRT shall determine based on validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return.

“This is great news for our people,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday. “Josh and I are so pleased to finally be able to get these payments out."

“We were able to visit DRT last week to thank the employees who were activated to process these payments. We are extremely grateful to President Trump, U.S. Secretary Mnuchin, IRS Commissioner Rettig, and the IRS and U.S. Treasury teams for their support,” said the governor.

“Our team is committed to getting these monies out to our people. I thank our Governor and Lt. Governor for their continued support. I also thank our mothers who came in yesterday to ensure that we were able to get checks out this week,” said DRT director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06.

Due to high call volumes, however, DRT recommends e-mailing any questions regarding the Guam EIP Program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.