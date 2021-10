The Department of Revenue and Taxation had to at 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon due to low water.

Regular hours of operation are expected to resume Friday, Oct. 22.

Residents who were in line were asked to make appointments.

For more information, call DRT’s Call Center at 635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813 or e-mail pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.