DRT: Details this week on Oct. 15 deadline

Guam will follow the Oct. 15 income tax filing deadline set by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, stated Department of Revenue and Taxation Director Dafne Shimizu.

As of the weekend, Rev and Tax was finalizing the details for tax filing day.

"For income tax, we mirror the IRS so the Oct. 15 deadline remains the same. We are working to finalize our plans for the income tax deadline day and will provide that information soon," the director stated.

Rev and Tax had been operating on an appointment-only basis.

"The tax-filing extension deadline can't be extended beyond the Oct. 15 deadline. That means, if you still owe for 2019, this is your last chance to complete a return without significant interest and penalties," said Arthur Murphy, IRS enrolled agent and franchise owner of H&R Block Guam.

Murphy said taxpayers who believe they will be able to pay their taxes in full within an extended time frame can request a payment plan.

"If you qualify for a short-term payment plan you will not be liable for a user fee," Murphy said.

For Guam taxpayers who filed an extension to file from July 15 to Oct. 15, the amount of tax owed during the initial deadline will still accrue a late payment.

A local tax consultant at The Tax Shelter in Tamuning, Jerry Paulino, said the extension to file by Oct. 15 does not apply to the payment of any taxes owed.

"An extension filed is just for an extension of time, but not an extension to pay. There will be a penalty assessed for failure to pay, plus additional interests and penalties on the tax liability," he said.

If a taxpayer is unable to pay the full amount of taxes due, Paulino advised contacting Rev and Tax.

"The taxpayer must make arrangements with the Department of Revenue and Taxation to initiate an installment agreement, which would also include interests and penalties on the balance due," Paulino said.

$1,200 payment

Oct. 15 was also originally the due date for nonfilers, or those who don't file their taxes, to claim the $1,200 Economic Impact Payment. On Monday, the IRS extended that deadline to Nov. 21, according to the IRS website.

"We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig stated in an Oct. 5 post on the IRS website.