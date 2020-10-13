DRT: Drive-thru service will be available Oct. 15

The Department of Revenue and Taxation will be accepting income tax returns via drive-thru drop-off service at its main office in Barrigada on Thursday, the agency has announced.

The service will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 15, this year's tax-filing deadline, and only for those filings with "either no payment required or with check payments only."

"Income tax return filings requiring credit card or cash payments must be paid at the Treasurer of Guam at the ITC Building or online," Rev and Tax stated. "All other services remain by appointment only or by drop box."

Filers must remain in their vehicle and be wearing a face mask. They will then be directed to the drop-off area.

For filing questions, email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov or contact the Call Center at 635-1840/41/42/57 or 635-7603/04/06.

"Please take note that DRT is experiencing high call volumes," the agency stated, adding that services may be delayed.