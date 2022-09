The Department of Revenue and Taxation announced Wednesday afternoon that its driver’s license system is now up and running and regular services will resume today.

If you had an appointment on Sept. 6 or 7 for a driver’s license or Guam ID, you should have been contacted to reschedule the appointment through the information you provided when scheduling the appointment. If you have not been contacted, please call 671-635-1840/41/7651/1813, or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.