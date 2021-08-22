DRT extends customer call hours temporarily to respond to All RISE questions

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation extends Customer Call Center Branch temporary hours to accommodate taxpayer inquires for the All-RISE program.

From Aug 23 to Sept 10, the hours will be 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

DRT created the Call Center to help manage the large volume of calls which the agency receives on a daily basis and will be assisting taxpayers who may need information on the All-RISE program.

To contact DRT’s Customer Call Center you can e-mail pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov or call: 635-1840/635-1841/635-7614/635-7651 or 635-1813.