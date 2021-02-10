DRT: First day to file taxes is Friday

Tax filing season begins Friday and the Department of Revenue and Taxation is setting up a drive-thru for tax filers similar to what they did on Oct. 15, 2020, which was the deadline to file returns last year.

On Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., DRT will be accepting tax returns that don't require payment. There will be staffers guiding people on where to drive and then staffers will come to their car, receive their tax returns, stamp them and return their copy, said Norma Jean Flores with the agency's tax division.

Tax filers who are required to make a payment can go online or pay in person at the Treasurer of Guam window at the ITC Building in Tamuning.

Officials said they have a limited number of tax forms, including Form 1044, available at their Barrigada office.

"One of the challenges were the last-minute changes that were made, so IRS had to incorporate those into the new forms," Flores said.

The public can pick up forms from 8 a.m. to noon, though 8 to 9 a.m. is set aside for manåmko' and people with disabilities. The agency is open to the general public from 9 a.m. to noon.

However, Guam's Form 1040 is available on the DRT website and residents are encouraged to file electronically.

Flores said DRT encourages residents to ensure all forms are completed.

There are instances when a joint return is filed and "Mr. will sign it but Mrs. didn't," she said.

"And please make sure you review your tax forms to make sure the information is true and correct," she said, noting that many people have their returns prepared by a third party but they don't always check thoroughly and there are sometimes small errors in calculations or Social Security numbers.

She said making sure that even Social Security numbers are written correctly is critical because there's a charge of $50 for every infraction.

The due date to file returns this year is April 15.

Direct deposit

Direct deposit of refunds will be available for taxpayers, but deposits will only be made into a single bank account, either checking or savings, which must be owned by the taxpayer and with financial institutions that have a physical location on Guam, according to a press release.

If direct deposit information is not complete or legible, taxpayers will receive their refund payment by check.

Form 1040 online enhancement

DRT also has expanded its e-filing services specifically for Form 1040 individual tax filers. DRT encourages taxpayers to file their Forms 1040 online, the release states.

Form 1040 E-Filing Program enhanced features include:

• Option for direct deposit of refunds;

• No maximum taxable income threshold;

• Filing status accepted for Single, Married Filing Jointly, and Head of Household;

• Now able to claim dependents;

• Ability to claim Earned Income Credit, Child Tax Credit, and the Additional Child Tax Credit; Recovery Rebate Credit;

• Report Form 1099-G for unemployment income

• Also available for first-time filers

If any of the following applies, you may e-file your return:

• You have dependents

• You are reporting wages from Form W-2 (or W-2GU) Wage and Tax Statement;

• You had only wages, salaries and tips ;

• You received a Form 1099-G (Government) for unemployment income received;

• Your interest income did not exceed $1,500;

• You have no adjustments to income;

• You are only claiming EIC, CTC and/or ACTC, or RRC;

If any of the following apply, you must manually file your original Form 1040 with DRT:

• Your filing status is Married Filing Separately or Qualifying Widow(er);

• You are required to file and report income or deductions other than wages, interest income, tax credits listed above, and unemployment income;

• You are required to file Form 1040 Schedule A, B, C, D, E, F or other related schedules, forms, statements, and/or required attachments with your return;

• You have adjustments to income;

• You are claiming other tax credits/deductions such as the American Opportunity Tax Credit, Lifetime Learning Credit, Student Loan Interest Deduction, Child and Dependent Tax Credit, IRA Contributions Deduction, 401(k) Contributions Deduction, etc.;

• If you are subject to the Alternative Minimum Tax, you must attach Form 6251 to your return. Also, if you decide to continue to e-file your return, and if it is determined that AMT is applicable to you, your tax may be adjusted accordingly to reflect the correct tax.