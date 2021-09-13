The Department of Revenue and Taxation has not yet begun discussions with the federal government on the implementation plan for earned income tax credit funding.

The department has been working to prepare the launch of the advance child tax credit program for residents, according to DRT Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu.

It was just around late August when Adelup announced that DRT's child tax credit plan was approved by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and the Department of the Treasury, which included the implementation of the advance child tax credit program for Guam.

On Thursday, the department issued the first FAQ on the advance CTC program.

With advance CTC underway, Mansapit-Shimizu said their focus at this time is on launching the program, and they don't yet have a specific date on when discussions on EITC implementation will begin.

But discussions are expected to take some time, as she told members of the Guam Legislature during budget talks in August that the EITC implementation plan likely won't be finalized until near the end of the calendar year.

The local government has been paying between $55 million and $60 million annually to cover EITC, but part of the American Rescue Plan includes federal funding for the mandate.

Past discussions revolved around EITC funding coming as a reimbursement but that may not be the case.

As stated during the August budget discussions, the money could come as an advance and placed into a trust fund for paying out EITC. Mansapit-Shimizu said she hoped it would come as an advance.

If it is a reimbursement for EITC paid out with local funding, GovGuam may not see the money until the second quarter of next calendar year.

The fiscal 2022 budget bill assumes EITC will come as a reimbursement and reserves the amounts for a new health care center and prison facility, as well as for tax refunds.

Other bills also seek to tap into the anticipated reimbursement.