The Department of Revenue and Taxation announced this morning that it is experiencing driver’s license system issues.

If you had an appointment yesterday, Sept. 6, or today, Sept. 7; for driver’s license or Guam ID, you will be contacted to reschedule with the contact information you provided when scheduling your appointment.

Customers who walk in today, Sept. 7, will be provided with an appointment day and time for a later date.

At this time, only scheduling of written test and issuances of permits are available at DRT.

DRT will release updated guidance for its driver’s license and Guam ID customers later today. DRT asks customers to contact (671) 635-1840/41/7651/1813 or pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov with any questions or concerns regarding this.