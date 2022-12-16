DRT launches drop box and mail-in forms

The Department of Revenue and Taxation announced in a press release earlier this month that it launched a drop box and mail-in applications for Guam driver’s permits and renewals and replacement of Guam driver’s licenses and Guam IDs for U.S. citizens.

The implementation of these items is expected to help reduce wait times and provide additional options for Driver’s License Examination Branch customers, DRT said in the release.

Forms will be available on DRT the website at www.guam.tax.com.

For more information, contact Arthur Meno at arthur.meno@revtax.guam.gov or call 671-635-1840/1841.