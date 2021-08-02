DRT: More than $5M in tax refunds, EIP payments to be distributed

The Department of Revenue and Taxation processed more than $5 million in tax refunds and Economic Impact Payment checks.

Tax officials also said that roughly $201,847 in EIP checks were processed on July 29. That brings the total to $216.5 million paid out since April.

DRT said 1,998 tax refund checks for taxpayers who filed returns by April 20 will be mailed out or paid in direct deposit by the Department of Administration.

The total income tax refunds paid is approximately $4,929,910, including refunds garnished to repay government debts.

Taxpayers can check the status of income tax refunds at https://www.myguamtax.com/ and use the ‘Lookup Status of 1040 Refund’ tool.

DRT can be reached at 635-1840/1841 or 635-7651 or via email at incometax@revtax.guam.gov.